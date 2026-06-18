Yankees' Cody Bellinger: Strong campaign continues

Bellinger went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double, a walk and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the White Sox.

With Aaron Judge (ribs) sitting on the shelf, Bellinger continues to help hold down the fort in New York's lineup. The star outfielder has gone 16-for-51 (.314) in June, racking up three homers, 11 RBI, three stolen bases and eight runs scored this month. Through 308 trips to the dish, Bellinger is slashing a robust .280/.373/.487 with 11 long balls, 49 RBI, eight pilfers and 45 runs scored as a five-category fantasy contributor.