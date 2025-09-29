Bednar earned the save in Sunday's 3-2 win against the Orioles, striking out two while issuing a walk in a scoreless ninth inning.

The right-hander was tasked with protecting a one-run lead and worked around a leadoff walk to Adley Rutschman by punching out two of the next three hitters to close the door. The 30-year-old has been great of late, allowing just six baserunners over his last 10 appearances while converting seven saves in that span. Since joining the Yankees, Bednar has converted nine of his 12 save chances and posted a 2.19 ERA and 35:9 K:BB across 24.2 innings.