Bednar worked a perfect ninth inning Saturday without striking out a batter to record his 24th save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Red Sox.

The right-hander collected his seventh save in 10 attempts since joining the Yankees, needing only seven pitches (five strikes) to get the job done. Bednar has been scored upon only twice in his last 15 appearances in pinstripes, posting a 1.59 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 25:6 K:BB in 17 innings over that stretch.