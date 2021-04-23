Garcia is a candidate for an upcoming start with manager Aaron Boone indicating Thursday that he is likely to go to a sixth starter this week or next, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

Garcia, the Yankees' top pitching prospect, has been traveling with the team as part of the taxi squad. He looked to be the leading candidate for the fifth-starter role coming into spring training before Domingo German won the job with a dominant showing in Grapefruit League play. It's unclear when Garcia would pitch if he is indeed inserted as the sixth starter, but the earliest possibility would be this Sunday, per Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record.