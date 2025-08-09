Williams (3-5) took the loss against the Astros on Friday, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits and no walks with one strikeout in the 10th inning.

Williams was called upon in the extra frame and immediately allowed the runner on second to score before surrendering a two-run homer. He's struggled mightily over his past four outings, giving up seven earned runs with two blown saves and two losses as the Yankees fight for a playoff spot. Although the 30-year-old remains a solid 17-for-20 in save chances this season, he carries a miserable 5.73 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 56:19 K:BB across 44 innings. According to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News, manager Aaron Boone is trying to find softer landing spots for Williams, indicating he's likely lost his grip on the closer role for the time being.