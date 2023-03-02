German hurled 2.1 innings against Washington in a Grapefruit League game Wednesday, allowing one run on one hit while striking out three batters.

After Clarke Schmidt began his spring with a dominant start Sunday, the pressure was on German -- who is competing with Schmidt for the Yankees' fifth-starter role -- to keep pace. German did just that Wednesday, as the only tally against him came in the third inning, when he allowed an infield single to begin the frame that the Nationals converted to a run after German departed the contest. The position battle between German and Schmidt is one to keep an eye on throughout March, and it's quite possible that whichever pitcher has the better spring will end up in the rotation to start the campaign while the other begins in the bullpen.