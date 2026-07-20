Yankees' Elmer Rodriguez: Sent back to Triple-A

The Yankees optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday.

Called up ahead of the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Dodgers to serve as the Yankees' 27th man in the twin bill, Rodriguez wound up going unused in New York's 2-1 win in the nightcap. The 22-year-old righty will slot back into the rotation at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre during the upcoming week after compiling a 2.85 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 67:34 K:BB across 66.1 innings over his 13 starts at Triple-A prior to the All-Star break.