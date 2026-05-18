Yankees' Elmer Rodriguez: Serviceable in no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodriguez didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Mets, allowing one run on five hits and one walk in 4.1 innings. He struck out one.
Recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for a spot start, Rodriguez gave the Yankees 4.1 quality frames Sunday. The 22-year-old right-hander has not yet pitched at least five innings in any of his first three major-league starts, but he's at least managed to keep the ball in the yard entirely en route to posting a troublesome 4.15 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 6:9 K:BB over 13 innings. Rodriguez is next tentatively slated to take the hill against the division-rival Rays, but the expectation is that Gerrit Cole (elbow) will retake his place in New York's rotation after making one more rehab appearance.
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