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Yankees' Elmer Rodriguez: Starting Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Rodriguez will be recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to start Sunday's game against the Reds, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

In an effort to give their starters some extra rest, the Yankees will bring up Rodriguez for a spot start Sunday. The 22-year-old righty has already started three games for the Pinstripes this season and owns a 4.15 ERA and 1.85 WHIP through 13 innings. He'll be welcomed back to the majors by a Reds offense that has put up a .707 OPS across its last 10 games.

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