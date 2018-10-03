Yankees' Greg Bird: Not on wild-card roster
Bird is not on the Yankees' roster for the AL Wild Card Game against the Athletics on Wednesday.
Rosters are flexible throughout each round of the postseason, so should the Yankees defeat Oakland, Bird may rejoin the active roster for the ALDS versus Boston. Ever since Luke Voit caught fire in late August, he's been the club's primary first baseman, and it comes as no surprise that he will earn the start for Wednesday's elimination game. On the year, Bird has slashed just .199/.286/.386 with 11 home runs and 38 RBI in 82 games.
