Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters that Bauers will undergo further testing on his right knee after leaving Saturday's game against the Rangers, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Bauers made a sensational catch early in the contest, but he was diagnosed with a right knee contusion after exiting with trainers. The outfielder is currently listed as day-to-day, but just how much time Bauers will miss will be largely determined by the results of the testing.