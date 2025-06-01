Cousins (forearm/pectoral) is expected to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Cousins has been on the shelf for the entirety of the 2025 season after suffering a forearm strain in February. The right-hander was on the cusp of returning to action in mid-May, but he sustained a pectoral injury, which slowed his progress. Considering the amount of time Cousins has missed, he'll likely require a handful of appearances on his rehab assignment, and it's currently unclear what level of the Yankees' minor-league system he'll report to.