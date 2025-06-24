Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Absent from lineup
Dominguez is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Cincinnati.
Dominguez is one of a handful of Yankees players to see their playing time cut since Giancarlo Stanton was activated, as Dominguez has now started five of nine contests since Stanton returned. Cody Bellinger is in left field Tuesday.
