Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Back in lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dominguez (elbow) will serve as the Yankees' designated hitter and bat sixth Saturday against the Orioles.
Dominguez missed the Yankees' series opener Friday after getting hit by a pitch on his left elbow Wednesday. He's now been cleared to return to the starting nine following a few days of rest and will aim to turn things around after going 1-for-9 at the plate through his first three major-league contests this season.
More News
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: CT scan comes back negative•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Dealing with elbow contusion•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Exits game after HBP on elbow•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Records one hit in season debut•
-
Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Starting at DH, batting sixth•