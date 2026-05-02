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Dominguez (elbow) will serve as the Yankees' designated hitter and bat sixth Saturday against the Orioles.

Dominguez missed the Yankees' series opener Friday after getting hit by a pitch on his left elbow Wednesday. He's now been cleared to return to the starting nine following a few days of rest and will aim to turn things around after going 1-for-9 at the plate through his first three major-league contests this season.

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