Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Being re-evaluated after weekend

Dominguez (shoulder) will play two more games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before being re-evaluated by the Yankees on Monday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Dominguez was cleared to embark on a rehab assignment June 5 and has gone 4-for-14 (.286) with one home run, two RBI and two steals across four minor-league games. He has at least two more games in Triple-A on tap, but if the evaluation on his left shoulder goes well, Dominguez could be back with the Yankees for their home series opener against the White Sox on Tuesday.