Yankees' Jasson Dominguez: Goes yard in return

Dominguez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Activated from the IL earlier in the day, Dominguez produced the Yankees' only hit off Kevin Gausman when he hooked a splitter down the right-field line in the fourth inning for his second homer of the season in 10 games. Dominguez got the start in right field and hit second Saturday, and the 23-year-old figures to maintain a prime spot in the lineup with Aaron Judge (ribs) and Trent Grisham (hamstring) both sidelined.