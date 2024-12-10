Dominguez appears set to take over in center field for the Yankees in 2025, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Dominguez has a "clear lane" to take over in center field for New York, with Aaron Judge expected to move back to right field in 2025, according to general manager Brian Cashman. Cashman said of Dominguez that the team "obviously believe he has a very high ceiling, and he's healthy." The 21-year-old appeared in 18 games with the Yankees in the 2024 regular season, producing a .179 average with two home runs, four RBI, eight runs scored and five stolen bases over 56 at-bats. Dominguez did compile a much more impressive .309 average with seven long-balls, 25 RBI, 33 runs scored and 15 stolen bases over 44 contests with Triple-A Wilkes-Barre last season.