Chisholm (forearm) is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

The AL East crown is still up for grabs, but Chisholm won't be in the lineup after being hit in the left forearm by a pitch in the fifth inning of Saturday's 6-1 win. X-rays were negative, however, and Chisholm said he considers himself available off the bench Sunday even while he's still dealing with some swelling and soreness, per Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News. With 31 homers and 31 steals on the campaign, Chisholm is one of seven players to join the 30-30 club this season.