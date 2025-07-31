Rodriguez was traded from the Yankees to the Giants on Thursday along with Parks Harber and Trystan Vrieling in exchange for Camilo Doval, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Rodriguez is essentially a big-league ready catching option, albeit one with limited power and a slight frame. The 5-foot-10 Rodriguez is slashing .317/.409/.430 with five home runs, 16 steals, a 12.7 percent walk rate and a 15.2 percent strikeout rate in 78 games at Triple-A. His speed and hit tool could make him useful in deeper leagues, especially if he finds his way into a large role, although that doesn't seem likely barring a Patrick Bailey injury. Rodriguez is also capable of playing third base, and has started 19 games there this year at Triple-A.