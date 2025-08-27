Caballero is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

Caballero had started three straight contests in the middle infield from Saturday through Monday, but with the struggling Anthony Volpe settling back in at shortstop after a two-game benching, Caballero has moved back into a utility role. Despite being out of the lineup for Tuesday's 5-1 win, Caballero was still able to make an impact with his speed, as he stole his 41st bag of the season after entering the game as a defensive replacement in the seventh inning and drawing a walk in the bottom of the frame.