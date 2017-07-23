Cessa will be replaced by Caleb Smith for Sunday's start against the Mariners, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

There hasn't been any indication that this move is anything injury-related, so it appears the Yankees just had a change of heart and would rather have the left-handed Smith start Sunday's series finale. Cessa was 0-3 with a 6.23 ERA and 1.56 WHIP through four starts in the majors this year, so it looks like he may be either heading back to the bullpen or down to the minors rather than sticking in the rotation in the wake of Michael Pineda's season-ending Tommy John surgery.