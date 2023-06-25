Severino (1-2) picked up the win Saturday, allowing five hits and two walks over six scoreless innings in a 1-0 victory over the Rangers. He struck out four.

Things looked like they might unravel quickly for the right-hander, as he walked two batters with two outs in the first inning, but Jake Bauers threw out Nathaniel Lowe at the plate to end the frame after a Josh Jung single and Severino didn't let another runner get past second base. It was an encouraging outing for the 29-year-old after he's coughed up 19 earned runs in 18.2 innings over his prior four starts, but he still has a big hole to climb out of where his ratios are concerned. Severino will look to build a winning streak in his next start, likely to come next weekend in St. Louis.