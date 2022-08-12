Severino (lat) will throw a bullpen session Monday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
Severino has been out with a strained right lat since mid-July. He won't return for over a month, as he's been placed on the 60-day injured list, but it's nevertheless a clear positive to see him getting back on a mound.
