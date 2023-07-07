Severino (1-4) took the loss Thursday, allowing seven runs on 10 hits and one walk over 2.2 innings against the Orioles. He struck out three.

Thursday's outing was one to forget for Severino, who failed to get out of the third inning for the first time all year and tied his season high in earned runs. After surrendering a leadoff homer to Gunnar Henderson in the first, Severino held the Orioles scoreless until a disastrous third inning where he allowed three doubles before being pulled. Severino has now posted back-to-back nightmare starts in which he's allowed 16 runs over 6.2 innings. Through nine starts (42.2 innings) this season, Severino owns career worsts in ERA (7.38), HR/9 (2.3) and K/9 (7.8).