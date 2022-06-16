Severino, who was placed on the COVID-19 injured list rather than make his scheduled start Thursday, has not tested positive but is experiencing symptoms, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

He began experiencing fevers and chills Wednesday night but Severino is reportedly doing better Thursday. It's unclear if he's tested negative or if he just hadn't been tested at the time of Adler's report. It seems possible that Severino may be able make his start the next time through the rotation. Clarke Schmidt is starting a bullpen game Thursday.