Severino (2-4) earned the win Sunday, allowing three runs on eight hits over 5.2 innings against the Royals. He struck out five.

Severino's looked better since the All-Star break, allowing four runs over 11.2 innings in his last two starts after surrendering 14 earned runs in his previous two outings. Overall, it's been a shaky campaign for Severino since returning to the Yankees rotation in late May. His ERA now sits at 6.46 with a 1.73 WHIP and 45:22 K:BB through 11 starts (54.1 innings). The 29-year-old right-hander is currently lined up to face the Orioles on the road in his next outing.