Manager Aaron Boone said Monday that "all options are on the table" when asked if the Yankees are committed to giving Severino his next start in the rotation, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

If Severino was going to get the ball this weekend against the Astros, it would have been easy for Boone to confirm that when asked directly, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Severino shift to a relief role, especially if the Yankees can trade for a replacement. Either way, given that Severino has allowed 27 earned runs in 21.2 innings over his last five starts, it would be pretty risky to deploy him this week in fantasy.