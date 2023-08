Severino is listed as the Yankees' starting pitcher for Friday's game against the Astros, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone suggested earlier this week that Severino might be at risk of losing his rotation spot, but the club mostly sat idle at Tuesday's trade deadline and will apparently stick with the 29-year-old right-hander at least a little while longer. He has struggled to a 7.49 ERA, 1.84 WHIP and 50:24 K:BB through 57.2 innings (12 starts) this season.