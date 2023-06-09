Severino took a no-decision in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the White Sox, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six batters over five innings.

Per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, there was some talk that Severino may have been tipping his pitches in his previous outing against the Dodgers, but if that was the case there didn't seem to be much of an adjustment Thursday against Chicago. The right-hander again had trouble keeping the ball in the park, as the White Sox teed off for three homers against him to account for all four of their runs. Severino has now given up six long balls across nine innings over his past two starts after allowing just one home run in 11.1 frames during his first two appearances of the campaign. On a positive note, Severino's six punchouts Thursday were a season high, but he's going to find success difficult to come by if teams continue to consistently take him deep.