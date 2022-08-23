Severino (lat) threw approximately 25 pitches Tuesday while facing rehabbing teammate Giancarlo Stanton (Achilles) in a live batting practice session, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.
According to Rivera, Severino's fastball sat around 95-to-97 miles per hour during the throwing session, right around his season-long average. The Yankees moved Severino to the 60-day injured list earlier this month after he exited his July 13 start with a low-grade lat strain, but the right-hander already looks like he's well on his way to being ready to go when first eligible in the middle of September. Severino could soon be cleared to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment, where he'll look to build up his pitch count and presumably reclaim his spot in the Yankees' rotation from Domingo German.
