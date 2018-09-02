Voit will start at first base and bat sixth Sunday against the Tigers.

Voit will start for the fourth straight game, with three of those assignments coming against left-handed pitching. At the very least, Voit seems to have emerged as a platoon mate at first base with Greg Bird, and may even be viewed as the preferred option against right-handed pitching, too. Bird finished August with a sub-.200 on-base percentage and slugged just two home runs, while Voit has slashed .400/.486/.800 since being recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 21.