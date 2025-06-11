Weaver (hamstring) threw a bullpen session Wednesday and said afterward that he felt "great," Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

The right-hander received a platelet-rich-plasma injection for the hamstring strain shortly after landing on the injured list June 3, and Wednesday marked the second bullpen session of his rehab program. Weaver was given an initial recovery timeline of 4-to-6 weeks, and a return at the start of that window seems plausible given his current trajectory.