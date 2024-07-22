Stroman (7-5) took the loss Sunday, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits over 5.1 innings against the Rays. He struck out five.

Stroman allowed a couple of solo homers but was otherwise efficient during Sunday's outing. He's struggled with both the long ball and bases on balls this year but while Stroman upped his home runs allowed to 17, he didn't allow a free pass for the first time all season after entering the contest with a BB/9 of 4.0. Stroman has particularly struggled since the start of June with only one quality start and a 5.04 ERA and 1.46 WHIP over eight starts spanning 41 innings. He's scheduled to take the hill again next weekend when the Yankees head to Boston to take on their bitter rivals.