Fried agreed to a eight year, $218 million contract with Yankees on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Following coming up short on Juan Soto, the Yankees were able to set their sights to the best remaining left-handed starter on the market. The deal is pending a physical, but it is the largest guarantee in baseball history for a southpaw. There are no deferrals and no opt-outs in the contract, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports. Fried ends his Atlanta career with a 3.07 ERA in 168 games, 151 of which were starts. In his eighth and final season with Atlanta, the 30-year-old posted a 3.08 ERA across 29 starts.