Tauchman has continued practicing at first base during the regular season, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Tauchman took reps at the position during spring training, and there seems to be some interest -- at least on his part -- in seeing time at first base this season. "I can play four positions (as a left-handed thrower), so why not play all four?" he stated recently. The 30-year-old might benefit with more at-bats if the Yankees see him as an option at first, especially while Luke Voit (knee) remains out. As it stands, Tauchman has gotten only one at-bat thus far this season, though he has swiped two bags as a pinch runner.