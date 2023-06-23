Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Friday that Cortes (shoulder) is roughly a week away from throwing off a mound, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
Cortes landed on the injured list June 8 with a left rotator cuff strain and just began throwing Sunday. He'll presumably throw multiple bullpen sessions before facing live hitters and potentially beginning a rehab assignment, making a return to the Yankees' rotation still a few weeks away.
