Cortes (shoulder) is throwing a bullpen session Friday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Cortes has been cleared for mound work three weeks after hitting the injured list because of a left rotator cuff strain. He got through several flat-ground sessions without issue and could jump back into the Yankees' starting rotation before the end of July if everything continues to go smoothly.
More News
-
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: One week from mound work•
-
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Throwing from 75 feet•
-
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: To resume throwing Sunday•
-
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Officially placed on IL•
-
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Shut down from throwing for 15 days•
-
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Likely heading to injured list•