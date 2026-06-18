Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt: Keeps mashing

Goldschmidt went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run against the White Sox in a 10-5 win Wednesday.

Goldschmidt gave New York a 9-3 lead in the fifth inning with a three-run blast to right field. The long ball was his second in as many days and his third over his past four contests. Goldschmidt is working on a nine-game hitting streak, during which he's slashing .410/.429/.718 with four homers, 13 RBI and four runs. He's been batting leadoff against left-handed starters, giving the Yankees a potent bat at the top of the lineup.