Odor underwent an MRI on his left knee Wednesday that revealed no structural damage, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

Odor was removed from Tuesday's game against Houston after he collided with Astros catcher Martin Maldonado at home plate. While Odor appears to have avoided a major injury, he'll still likely require a trip to the injured list. If Odor is placed on the IL, Mike Ford and Tyler Wade could see increased playing time.