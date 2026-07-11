Yankees' Ryan Weathers: Settles for no-decision Friday

Weathers didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 5-3 win over the Nationals, allowing one run on six hits over 5.1 innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The southpaw put together another stingy outing, tossing 61 of 91 pitches for strikes and getting tagged for two runs or fewer for the fourth time in his last five starts, but the Yankees' bullpen cost Weathers his fourth win of the year. Over that five-start stretch, he's produced a 3.47 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 29:6 K:BB through 23.1 innings, and with both Max Fried (elbow) and Carlos Rodon (elbow) on the shelf until late July or later, Weathers' spot in the rotation should be secure for at least a couple weeks coming out of the All-Star break.