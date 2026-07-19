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Yankees' Ryan Weathers: Start moved to Monday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Weathers will not start the second half of Sunday's doubleheader against the Dodgers and will now start Monday's game against the Pirates, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Weathers was originally in line to pitch Saturday's game before it was rained out and will now open the series against Pittsburgh on Monday instead. Manager Aaron Boone said that Elmer Rodriguez could "potentially" start the nightcap of Sunday's doubleheader. On the season, Weathers possesses a 4.15 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 110:27 K:BB through 97.2 innings in his first season with the Yankees.

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