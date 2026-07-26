Yankees' Spencer Jones: Back in big leagues

The Yankees recalled Jones from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

The 25-year-old rookie was up with the Yankees for Wednesday's doubleheader versus Pittsburgh and will now get a longer look in the majors since Cody Bellinger (hamstring) was placed on the injured list. Jones has yet to find his footing in the big leagues with a .224/.314/.355 slash line and 40.7 percent strikeout rate through 31 games, but he should get his fair share of opportunities moving forward due to both Bellinger and Aaron Judge (ribs) being on the shelf.