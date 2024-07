Pannone signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Friday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

The left-hander spent the first half of the season on a minor-league deal with the Cubs but was released earlier this week. Pannone posted an unremarkable 4.37 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 87:32 K:BB over 19 starts for Triple-A Iowa, and he'll now report to the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.