The Brewers signed Pannone to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Pannone last appeared in the majors in 2023 with the Brewers, allowing two runs over 2.2 innings. The left-hander spent the 2024 campaign at the Triple-A level split between the Cubs and Yankees organizations, holding a 3.54 ERA and 136:38 K:BB across 152.1 innings covering 30 starts. Pannone will likely begin the 2025 season in the Triple-A Nashville rotation.