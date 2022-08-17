The Yankees optioned Locastro to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
After getting called up from Triple-A on Aug. 2, Locastro saw scant action for the Yankees over the past two weeks, as he appeared in seven games while going 0-for-9 with a stolen base. The Yankees called up Estevan Florial from Triple-A in a corresponding move and see if he can provide an upgrade as the team's fourth outfielder, or as a potential replacement in center field for struggling regular Aaron Hicks.