Yankees' Tyler Austin: Not in Saturday's lineup
Austin is out of the lineup against Oakland on Saturday.
Austin will remain on the bench for the third time in the past four games as Neil Walker draws the assignment at first base. With left-hander Brett Anderson taking the mound Sunday, expect Austin to rejoin the starting nine for the series finale.
