Warren (11-6) earned the win against the Orioles in Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader, allowing three hits and no walks while striking out seven over 3.2 scoreless innings.

Warren appeared out of the bullpen for the second time in September and dominated, throwing 39 of 54 pitches for strikes with 13 whiffs. It concluded a strong month for the 27-year-old, who went 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 25:8 K over five appearances (three starts). He'll finish the regular season with a 3.92 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 158:54 K across 156 innings and may work in a similar capacity to Friday for the Yankees in the postseason.