Warren allowed two runs (both unearned) on five hits and two walks while striking out six batters over 5.2 innings in a no-decision against Minnesota on Monday.

Warren cruised through five scoreless frames before giving up two runs in the sixth. The right-hander was hurt in that inning by a one-out error and a two-out infield single before yielding a two-run triple. Warren was pulled after that hit and was thus unable to notch a second straight quality start, but this was nonetheless another positive outing for him. Across his past four appearances, he's given up just two earned runs over 21 innings while posting a 21:6 K:BB. Warren has lowered his season ERA to 3.89 during that span, and he's projected to next take the mound in Arizona.