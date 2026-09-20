Warren allowed four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four over 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Warren was mostly cruising until getting into trouble in the fifth inning. He left a bases-loaded mess for Brent Headrick, who then served up a grand slam to Nolan Arenado. Warren hadn't been charged with more than three runs in any of his previous six outings, posting a 1.80 ERA over 30 innings in that span. For the season, he has a 4.02 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 151:54 K:BB through 152.1 innings over 31 games (29 starts). He's projected for one more regular-season start at home versus the Orioles.