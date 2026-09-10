Warren (10-6) earned the win against Colorado on Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out eight.

Facing a favorable home matchup against the lowly Rockies, Warren capitalized on the opportunity with an excellent start and his most strikeouts since June 20 versus the Reds. The right-hander has been very effective for both the Yankees and fantasy managers alike lately, giving up two earned runs or fewer in five consecutive outings. He'll carry a season 4.05 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 141:49 K:BB over 142.1 innings into his next scheduled appearance in Minnesota.